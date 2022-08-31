High-emitting nations urged to be responsible

Torrential rain that triggered flash floods in Pakistan has killed more than 1,100 people, affected 33 million others, and destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has once again stressed the importance of taking actions now to reduce the impacts of climate change.

With heavy rain and flooding creating havoc in Pakistan, Bainimarama tweeted that ‘Let’s be clear: the Pakistani people did not do this to Pakistan’.

Torrential rain that triggered flash floods in Pakistan has killed more than 1,100 people, affected 33 million others, and destroyed homes, businesses, infrastructure and crops.

Article continues after advertisement

Let’s be clear: the Pakistani people did not do this to Pakistan –– we all did, and the high-emitting nations are most responsible. Unless we end our species’ addiction to fossil fuels, every country in the world will remain in the crosshairs of the climate breakdown. pic.twitter.com/48xtWK1WfA — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) August 30, 2022

Bainimarama says the high-emitting nations are most responsible.

He stressed that unless we end our species’ addiction to fossil fuels, every country in the world will remain in the crosshairs of the climate breakdown.

While retweeting our Prime Minister’s tweet, High Commissioner for Pakistan to Australia and Fiji, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri agreed that Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global Greenhouse Gas Emissions.

Thanks @FijiPM. Indeed Pakistan is responsible for less than 1% of global Greenhouse Gas Emissions and is still 8th on the list of countries deemed most vulnerable to severe weather due to climate change.Dealing with the catastrophe is & should be seen as a shared responsibility https://t.co/guYRYa9dnV — Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) August 30, 2022

Chaudhri says Pakistan is still 8th on the list of countries deemed most vulnerable to severe weather due to climate change.

He agrees dealing with the catastrophe is and should be seen as a shared responsibility.