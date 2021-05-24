Home

High emitters must restore faith: AG

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 9, 2021 4:30 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Fijian delegation at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland has told the developed world that they can’t make demands without genuine commitment to issues created by climate change.

Minister for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum participated in a panel discussion, questioning the integrity of world leaders who treat climate change loss and damage as a taboo subject.

“High emitters cannot have their cake and eat it too if they are to restore trust, regain confidence, and restore good faith in light of gaps and discrepancies that have hindered our efforts to build a safe future. WE need dedicated and additional financing to offset the burden of climate impacts that we don’t have the ability or opportunity to curtail, mitigate or dampen”.

[Source: Fijian Government]

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that funding goes well beyond the rigid and narrow scope of insurance and risk transfer as depicted by developed nations.

He says finance must reach those who have lost what cannot be replaced.

Fiji is pushing for high carbon emitting nations to come through on their promise of $USD100 billion in climate funding.

