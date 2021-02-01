High demand for hot cross buns

The demand for hot cross buns continues to increase despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People from all walks of life usually buy hot cross buns during the Easter weekend and bakers say the demand this year is high.

General Manager Hot Bread Kitchen along Butt Street, Suva Wainisi Tugaga says they noticed a significant increase in demand this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well I believe last year, the sale of Easter buns was down because of the pandemic and this year we are picking up a bit from orders and our customers and our offices around. This year our sale has improved from last year.”

Despite having no direct relation to the actual reason for the Easter event, hot cross buns are a must have for many people this time of year.