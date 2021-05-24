Home

News

High demand for people to own homes: Association of Banks

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 4:40 am
[Source: File Photo]

The funds under the First Home Buyers scheme being exhausted so quickly is a validation of the popularity of the product.

Association of Banks Chair, Rakesh Ram says it has also shown great initiative in terms of providing support for housing customers.

This comes as the Ministry of Housing continues to receive applications under the initiative, which was launched in 2014 to increase the rate of homeownership.

Ram says from the banking sector’s perspective this shows a very strong demand among people to own their own homes.

“The home loan sector remains a very vital component for financing banks and we are always seeing how we can make our product more attractive, flexible and make sure to have those products in the market. The banks get a lot of government support in terms of equity support or equity contribution of course helps.”

However, Ram also highlights that it is also the bank’s responsibility to ensure that the product is flexible and attractive enough for people to be able to buy a house.

