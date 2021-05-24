Home

High demand for budget consultations

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 11, 2022 4:45 pm
The demand is high for national budget consultations, ahead of the mini-budget announcement later this month.[Source: Fijian Government]

The demand is high for national budget consultations, ahead of the mini-budget announcement later this month.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says he will hold four consultations in various locations in Nadroga in one day this weekend, before shifting to communities in Lautoka and Ba.

“So far good comments. I think a lot of people are coming to find out the correct information about what is happening for example there is a lot of talk about the increase in food items and imported items, which is an issue globally.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says budget consultations will be held in Savusavu and Labasa next week before preparations begin for the mini-budget, which will be announced in Parliament on March 24 at 7:30pm.

 

