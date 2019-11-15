High demand for architects and building designers: Singh

The Fiji Building and Designers Association believes there is a high demand for architects and designers.

Vice President Alvin Singh says there are currently around 36 registered architects in Fiji, however this is not enough to meet demand.

Singh believes not all registered architects are in practice.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is probably around 50 percent that are not in practice at the moment. If you look at the population of the country, it’s close to 900,000 and there is no way that 36 can provide the services to a country of this size.”

He adds competition in the design sector is high and draftsmen registered with the FBDA provide services to grassroots people who cannot afford high consultation fees.