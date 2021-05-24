High Court upholds Hot Bread fine

An appeal by the Hot Bread Kitchen has been dismissed by the Lautoka High Court due to lack of merit.

The Hot Bread Kitchen, last February was found guilty of selling a price controlled item, namely loaves of small wholemeal sliced bread at $1.12 instead of the then maximum authorized price of $0.88.

They were fined $10,000 by the Magistrates Court and ordered to pay $2,000 as prosecution costs.

The bakery chain appealed the judgment and the Lautoka High Court after dismissing the appeal, re-affirmed the sentence initially imposed.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says breaches as such are taken seriously and they will pursue all avenues available to deliver justice.

Abraham stresses there is zero tolerance against traders who mislead and deceive Fijian consumers out of their hard-earned money.

The FCCC continues to monitor traders to ensure consumer rights are protected.