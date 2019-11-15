High compliance with plastic bag ban

The government is confident that Fijians, retailers and corporate entities will soon adapt to the ban on single-use plastic bags.

There is already a high level of compliance, and the Climate Change Division believes with time, environmentally unfriendly practices will change completely.

Thicker plastic bags that don’t fall under the ban have become available but in time – these too will be prohibited.

Head of Climate Change Nilesh Prakash says local manufacturers have to come to terms with the situation.

“We need to work with the industry. The industry needs to have some solutions. This is the discussion we will be having with the players so that we come up with alternative solutions.”

Local manufacturers are being encouraged to invest in re-usable carry bags which are already popular among consumers.

Tax concessions and zero duty rating is available for the import of raw material used to make non-woven bags. There are similar benefits available for importing the necessary machinery.