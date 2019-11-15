High chance of fish poisoning at this time of the year

The Fisheries Ministry is urging Fijians to be vigilant while consuming fish this festive season.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says there is a high chance for people suffering fish poisoning taking into consideration the Sea Worm or Balolo season and the current hot weather.

“Time where there is Balolo season and people need to be very careful. There’s species of even Kawakawa, Donu. You have other fish species that normally poisonous. The tendency to become poison is much higher during the Balolo period.”

Koroilavesau says some of the commonly eaten fish feed on Balolo at this time of the year and can become poisonous.

All fish markets at municipal markets have been provided with a list of poisonous fish including Kawakawa, Donu, Dokonivudi and Damu.