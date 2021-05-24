High carrier fares affect residents

People living on Ovalau Island have raised concerns about the high cost of travelling in carriers.

During a talanoa session with Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum earlier this week, Fijians living outside of Levuka Town highlighted they have to pay as much as $20 to travel to the Old Capital.

Neumi Tamani, of Taviya Village, questioned whether the Land Transport Authority regulates the fares of the carrier operators.

Seruwaia Beci, of Lovoni Village, says most passengers are either unemployed or have low-income jobs and cannot afford such high fares.

“Because people that come from Viro, Lovoni, each individual pays about $15, and from Rukuruku, since its very far, $20.”

The Attorney General told the people of Ovalau that he will personally look into their concerns.