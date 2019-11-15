Home

High amount of rainfall recorded

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
December 27, 2019 12:51 pm
The last 12 hours has seen massive rainfall recorded with Viwa in the Yasawas topping the list, having received 105 millimeters of rain. This is for 12 hours from 9pm last night to today 9am.

The last 12 hours has seen massive rainfall recorded with Viwa in the Yasawas topping the list, having received 105 millimeters of rain.

This is for 12 hours from 9pm last night to today 9am.

Udu Point also recorded 105mm, followed by Qawa in Vanua Levu on 88mm.

The Yasawa Islands recorded 83mm, while Rakiraki received 76mm, Yaqara 53mm and Korovou 56mm.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says with more rain forecast for later today, flooding in coastal areas and low lying areas is high.

