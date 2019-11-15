Hibiscus Festival planned for this year

The Suva City Council is working with the Suva Retailers Association to establish a platform to host the Hibiscus festival this year.

Suva City Council Administrator Isikeli Tikoduadua says plans are to hold the festival this year during the first week of the term two school holidays.

Tikoduadua says during the next four weeks strategic decisions will be made on the confirmation of the venue and executive committee and administration set up.

He adds that the festival will be held in Suva and several venue scenarios have been suggested and this will be put forward to the Hibiscus Committee for discussion.