HFC partners with IFC

[Source: Supplied]

HFC Bank has entered into an agreement with International Finance Corporation for Global Trade Finance Program.

Under the agreement, IFC will guarantee HFC bank’s trade transactions to overseas banks.

This is a milestone achievement for the bank to partner with a highly reputable and well-regarded international stakeholder.

The Global Trade Finance Program extends and complements the capacity of banks to deliver trade financing by providing risk mitigation in new or challenging markets where trade lines may be constrained.

Through the GTFP, HFC Bank can establish working partnerships with a global network of international banks in the program, broadening access to finance and reducing cash security requirements.

Chief Executive, Rakesh Ram says they remain dedicated to uplifting their products and provide real banking solutions.