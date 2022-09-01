HFC Bank new branch at Damodar city Labasa

HFC Bank will revamp its presence in the north with a new branch to open at Damodar City Labasa later this year.

The new branch will offer a larger banking facility with additional banking services to better serve its customers in Vanua Levu.

HFC Bank also announced that it will be purchasing its 2-unit title of its branch in the $50 million Damodar City Labasa shopping centre.

Article continues after advertisement

HFC Bank GM Operations and Transformation Admond Chandra and CEO of Damodar Group of Companies Div Damodar made the official announcement this morning.

Damodar City Labasa had recently announced several new shops that will open in the phase 1 Supermarket wing later this year to the likes of Home and Living, Bhikhabhai and Intertech.

Further announcements are expected next week of retail brands and restaurants that will also open in the first phase of Supermarket Wing.