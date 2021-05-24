HFC Bank employed 52 more staff during the height of COVID-19

Fiji’s fully locally-owned bank, HFC hired 52 new staff at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer, Rakesh Ram says they have taken the adversity of COVID as an opportunity and did not wait for the worst to be over but instead were ready for it.

Ram adds that since becoming a commercial bank HFC had initial assets at around $450m in 2014 and as of December 2021 it stood at $1.5bn.

He says these figures continue to show that HFC is the fastest growing bank in the country.

“Our performance has remained very strong, our market share has continued to grow. Out key focus given that we started in the lower segment in terms of SME and commercial has been to have a fair share of the corporate market which we have captured and now 50 percent of our books is the corporate market.”

Despite the impact of COVID-19, Ram says their loan books currently stand at $1.1bn and deposits are at $1.3bn.

He adds that the bank has suffered like any other business entity during COVID, however HFC Bank made provisions of $50m during the height of the pandemic in Fiji.

Ram says despite the provisioning the strong performance by the locally-owned bank during such a trying time was evident as it recorded a profit after tax of $15m as at June, 2021.