Heritage sites need to be maintained: Kumar

More effort is needed to maintain heritage sites in Levuka.

This was one of the concerns raised by the Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar during a recent tour of the old capital.

Kumar says since Cyclone Winston, no real effort has been made to restore some of the buildings within the heritage site.

Article continues after advertisement

“How can we facilitate that, because if we do not facilitate that and we are going to say ok, its heritage we need to maintain our past, I believe in that. We should, we must, but from the local point of view they would be questioning. We move around and what we see is dilapidated, it’s not giving them the positive vibes and we need to change that.”

Kumar says the municipal council and stakeholders need to analyze why people are not attempting to repair buildings and look at ways to encourage work around this.

The Minister also discussed beautification of the town and other projects.