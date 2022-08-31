Heritage sites development: Kumar

[Photo: Momi Bay Battery Historical Park / Website]

The government will be engaging a consultant to develop a marketing and merchandising plan for implementation at all National Trust sites.

Minister for Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar says this initiative will rebrand and promote heritage sites as vibrant places for education, tourism, and research with an opportunity to create further employment.

Kumar highlighted this in Parliament while responding to a question on the proposed activities of the National Trust of Fiji with funds allocated in the 2022-2023 National Budget.

“The National Trust budget for this financial year enables the Trust to undertake its legislative responsibilities for the protection and preservation of the national sites under its care and also to focus in a way that they can start generating more revenue and become financially stable.”

Kumar says the sites have the potential to generate income but more work needs to be done.

She adds the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, National Park, Momi Battery Historic Park, Waisali Reserve, and the Levuka Community Centre Library generated around $130,000 in income in 2019.