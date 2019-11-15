Heritage in Youth Hands Program to assist students

The Heritage in Youth Hands Program aims to ensure children make sustainable decisions.

It is a partnership initiative between the Shangri-La Resort and the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park.

This is in regards to the environment and youths making use of natural resources that are available in the community.

Resort’s Corporate Social Responsibility, Manager Mereoni Mataika says they have involved students from five schools within the coral coast that are now taking on the initiative.

Mataika says these students are also trained junior rangers who have the responsibility of looking after the sand dunes.

“These young students come from families who are resource owners. And if we could just click a fire in them now they will grow up into decision-makers who can make sustainable management decisions when using their natural environment.”

Ranger Saimoni Naruma says the National Park is recording an increase in grass and forest fires due to changing climate.

He adds the recent abnormal weather conditions is having a massive impact on one of Fiji’s national heritage sites.