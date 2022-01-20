Heritage Bill will protect local songs

The Fiji Performing Rights Association is recommending that some local songs should be classified as national heritage.

While making their submissions to the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on the Heritage Bill, FPRA Director, Eremasi Tamanisau says the Isa Lei song, in particular, is currently being played widely in the public domain.

The 50-year copyright term for the Isa Lei song ended in 2018.

Tamanisau says some of Fiji’s old songs need to be protected under the Heritage Bill as their copyright terms have ended.

“The only reason why we have raised Isa Lei is that the copyright term for it has ended. It is now in the public domain and anybody, anywhere can use it, export it, or use it in any way whatsoever. There are no reports of it.”

The composer of the song Isa Lei is Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba passed away in 1958.

FPRA is also requesting for the copyright term to be increased from 50 to 100 years.