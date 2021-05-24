Heritage Bill receives overwhelming support

The Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights has rounded up its public consultations in the Northern Division.

Committee Chair Alvick Maharaj says they have received overwhelming support for the Heritage Bill 2021, which localises the World Heritage Convention ratified by Fiji in 1990.

Maharaj says the Bill could see a lot of sites of special importance listed as national or world heritage sites.

“This Bill is coming to fruition now. Definitely, once this bill becomes an Act, there will be a lot of way we can get these particular sites we have been visiting listed. Some of the sites we visited Nagigi Naag Mandir, Floating Island, Yaduataba, we had gone to Waisali Reserved Forest, Bouma Waterfalls and today we are here to witness the Tagimoucia Lake.”

The Bill provides for the establishment of a Fiji Heritage Council that will have powers to safeguard the integrity of places with world heritage values.

It will also provide for the establishment of the Fiji Register which will contain all potential and listed heritage sites.

Consultations were held in several venues in Labasa, Savusavu and Taveuni.