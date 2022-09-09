Her Majesty, a constant fixture of stability: Gavoka

The Queen during her visit to Fiji.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has honored the late Queen Elizabeth II for her service.

In a statement, the party says, Her Majesty served the United Kingdom, her realms, and the Commonwealth with commitment and exceptional dignity.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says Her Majesty has endured many challenges during her reign, leading with grace and always being resolute and fervent.

He says Fiji also had the honor to have the late Queen as Head of State for almost two decades.

Gavoka adds that the Queen’s passing will not only be felt by the United Kingdom but also by the Commonwealth and the globe, as she was a constant fixture of stability in our lives.

He says this also symbolizes the end of an era, a bright and shining light that is no more.