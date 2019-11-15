Helpline numbers to be part of Educare exercise book covers

Helpline numbers and assistance will now be easy for students.

This follows the agreement made by the Star Printery Limited and the Substance Abuse and Advisory Council where all helpline numbers will be written at the back cover of all Educare range of exercise books sold by Star Printery.

Speaking at the signing Director Vikesh Chauhan says this is a way of helping our students to be aware of the numbers to call when in trouble and also a way to promote Fijian made products.

Article continues after advertisement

“We decided to find the time and come up with concepts like this and we totally believe in Fijian Made products, we spend for Fijian made and we have thoughts for our country and the products that we come up with.”

Chauhan says Star Printery has been part of the Say No to Drugs, Bullying, and Cybercrime and this is one of the ways they can continue their campaign.

Some of the numbers that will be written on the Educare back cover include Child HelpLine 1325, Lifeline Fiji helpline 1560, FWCC Domestic Violence and SAAC Helpline 7734182/7734181.