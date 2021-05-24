Home

Full Coverage
Helpline for parents and students

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 4:20 pm
The Ministry of Education says parents and students will not be forgotten in the bid to improve its service.

The Ministry of Education says parents and students will not be forgotten in the bid to improve its service.

Minister Premila Kumar says that like the teachers’ helpline, which was launched earlier this week, a new platform will also be launched for students and parents.

“Once we launch that platform, we will be giving voice to all our clients, and we’ll be able to get very valuable feedback, and we’ll be able to use that feedback to improve our services at the Ministry.”

Kumar says the platform will allow parents and students to raise grievances and concerns on platform.

Kumar says the platform is being set-up internally and will be streamed online soon.

 

