Helping members a focus for Methodist church

Helping its members out of poverty will be a priority for the Methodist Church as it celebrates the 186th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in Fiji.

President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says some of their members live below the poverty line, and the Church can’t assist the nation without helping these members first.

“Give all our best for the development of our nation as well as the eradication of poverty amongst our people and we cannot have the church shy away from the budding issue of our day. We must get ourselves involved and committed to destroy the social ills amongst our people and that is the best way we can help in the development of our nation and our church.”

186 years ago today, the first Christians arrived in Tubou, Lakeba in the Lau Group.