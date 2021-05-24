Home

News

Help those in need this Diwali: Kumar

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 1, 2021 12:40 pm
Education Minister Premila Kumar.[Source: Fijian Government]

Education Minister Premila Kumar says festivals play a pivotal role in nation-building and bringing together people from economic and social backgrounds.

Kumar was part of a Diwali Mela celebration in Sawani Nausori over the weekend.

She says Fiji is a multiracial, multicultural and multilingual country where everyone enjoys religious freedom and tolerance.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says this year’s Diwali message carries a special significance as the country is responding to the pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 600 Fijians.

“There are many homes that will not celebrate Diwali and we should remember them in our prayers and share whatever we have with them. The real satisfaction is in helping those that are needy.”

Diwali, which symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, will be celebrated on Thursday.

 

