Help offenders rebuild their lives: AG

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says there’s no reason for a convicted person not to be accepted back into the community after serving their sentence.

Speaking at the Fiji Corrections Service Yellow Ribbon Employment Expo today, Sayed-Khaiyum says the project is enabling the integration of these Fijians back into society.

The Minister says if convicts are treated with the dignity they will learn to respect other people and this helps in rebuilding their lives.

“A lot of these people actually wants to be reformed and do want to live a normal life like you and I and there should absolutely no reasons why they shouldn’t.”

Sayed-Khaiyum has encouraged the private sector to employ reformed inmates who have been trained and have developed skill sets.

“I’m sure many of you have benefitted from the skill set of some of those that have come out from Correction facility and are now working for you or have worked for you because you are giving them another chance.”

Karen Williams, a former inmate, says the Yellow Ribbon project helped her find a job.

“At the end of the day we all need a second chance, we all learn from it and we just need to move forward and the main thing that the general public or the community needs to understand is once we’ve been in the system nobody really wants to go back.”

The Fiji Corrections Service has noted a huge drop in reoffending from a previous rate of fifty percent.