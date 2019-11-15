Home

Help is on the way: PM

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 28, 2019 4:00 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured Fijians affected by TC Sarai that help is on the way.

In a post to his social media page, Bainimarama confirms all teams are fully briefed, disaster and health officials are already on the ground in affected communities, and 48 evacuation centres are up and running around the country.

He adds the authorities are still accounting for the total damage from TC Sarai and will provide briefs as information is confirmed.

The Prime Minister has again urged all Fijians to stay away from floodwaters. Move to higher ground if possible, and to keep an eye on young children.

Bainimarama says all Fijians must remain vigilant until the danger has completely passed.

