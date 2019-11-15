Help arrives in Lakeba, Lau

Fijians in Lakeba, Lau were visited by teams from the Fiji Red Cross who provided relief supplies to families affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Some homes were destroyed during the height of the Category five cyclone last week as strong winds and storm surges wiped out livestock and plantations, leaving behind vulnerable Fijians.

Nasaqalau Villager, Isireli Turaga says help finally arrived this weekend, bringing them a sense of security and hope.

“The cyclone really made an impact on our village. Most houses are down including schools. On the week of the cyclone, we kept monitoring the latest weather updates but we tried our best to prepare for the system because we knew it was going to be another Winston. We had limited time to prepare when we starting feel the wind direction changed and tidal waves started to come into the village so we stayed indoors.”

Turaga whose home was destroyed during TC Yasa says they had to make do with what was available until help arrived.

“I am grateful for the assistance. We need help in getting our lives back on track. My house is completely gone. If you look up the coconut tree, you’ll see pieces of my house all the way up there. Those are the only remains I can find. But I know more relief efforts is underway.”

Another villager, Timoci Mawi says they moved to a nearby evacuation centre after hearing about the severity of TC Yasa.

“I had to take my family to the hall and shelter there because our home was not suited for a severe cyclone. After TC Yasa passed, I quickly came out to assess our home and it was completely destroyed – I had lost hope and thought about my family but i went back to them and just remained positive so we can get through this.”

Teams from the Red Cross while providing relief supplies conducted damage assessments and helped clean up the community.