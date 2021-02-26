Home

News

Heavy rain causes transport disruption

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 2, 2021 3:40 pm

The Land Transport Authority is advising the public travelling by bus to check with their respective bus operators regarding the current services.

LTA says the widespread rains currently being experienced around the country is affecting certain areas and areas where unsealed roads are being used.

Travellers are urged to be cautious during this time and motorists are to be vigilant while driving, and not to over speed, as road conditions are hazardous.

