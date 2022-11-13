[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says this is due to a weak trough of low pressure that lies slow moving over the group and continues to move eastwards, affecting parts of the group.

Another trough of low pressure is expected to approach from the West later today and affect parts of the country until later tomorrow.

The Fiji Met Office says a northeast to easterly wind flow prevails over the group with cloudy periods and some showers are forecast over most places.

Mariners are also advised that there will be moderate to rough seas.