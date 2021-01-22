Heavy rain will still affect the group

Despite Tropical Cyclone Bina being downgraded to a depression, Fijians can still expect heavy rain and damaging winds.

Fiji Meteorological Services Senior Forecaster, Sakeasi Rabitu says heavy rain will be felt until tomorrow.

“We still have warnings out in terms of gale-force winds and heavy rain especially over Vanua Levu, Lomaiviti and Lau group. This system is moving to the East of Fiji.”

Raibitu says associated rain bands from the system will be a concern.

He says as long as TC Ana moves east it will drag the associated weather from TD07F with it.

As of 9am today TC Ana was also situated to the far south of Fiji.