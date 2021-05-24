Heavy rain warning remains in most places

The Fiji Meteorological Office maintains that the heavy rain warning in force for Sigatoka to Korolevu and coastal Serua to Namosi, Kadavu and the Southern Lau group remains.

But a heavy rain warning has now been cancelled for the rest of the Viti Levu division, including the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups and the Lomaiviti group.

A heavy rain alert has also been cancelled for the Northern Division.

The Nadi Weather Office states that a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the southwest of Viti Levu and is gradually moving southeastwards from the group.

Residents residing in flood-prone areas are advised that localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas.