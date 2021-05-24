Home

News

Heavy rain warning remains in most places

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 6:15 am

The Fiji Meteorological Office maintains that the heavy rain warning in force for Sigatoka to Korolevu and coastal Serua to Namosi, Kadavu and the Southern Lau group remains.

But a heavy rain warning has now been cancelled for the rest of the Viti Levu division, including the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups and the Lomaiviti group.

A heavy rain alert has also been cancelled for the Northern Division.

The Nadi Weather Office states that a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the southwest of Viti Levu and is gradually moving southeastwards from the group.

Residents residing in flood-prone areas are advised that localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas.

 

