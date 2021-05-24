Heavy rain warning still in place

A heavy rain warning remains in force Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands including the Lau and Lomaiviti group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure with clouds and rain is affecting parts of the Fiji group and is gradually moving Eastwards.

It is expected to drift south from Tuesday and affect the country again from Wednesday.

Fijians in Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands in those in the Lomaiviti and Lau group are warned to be wary of flash flooding of low and flood-prone areas during heavy falls.