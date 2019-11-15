A heavy rain warning remains in force for Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the country.

Associated rain and cloud band continues to affect the group and is expected to gradually clear from the west later in the evening today.

For Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands and Lomaiviti group expect periods of heavy rain and few thunderstorms.

A flash flood warning is also in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small creeks and rivers along Nakorotiki, Cogea, Kilaka, Dawara, Naviavia to Navutu in Vanua Levu.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small creeks and rivers along Dama, Wairiki, Nabouwalu to Sawani in Vanua Levu Natua, Nakasa to Savusavu.

This also includes Lami to Suva, Nausori, Naqali, and Korovou to Rakiraki.