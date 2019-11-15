A heavy rain warning remains in force for Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain continues to affect the country.

A moist north to northeast wind flow prevails over the group.

Fijians can expect periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas of Tuva, Nadi, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki catchment.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.