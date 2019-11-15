Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush|FTA closed until further notice|Fiji's second COVID-19 case recorded|Second case of COVID-19 was of close contact|Military called in to assist with Lautoka operations|Samoa tests eight for COVID-19|One-off repatriation flights to be organized|Digicel and Vodafone roll out relief packages|Kavewa Island on lockdown|Fiji Airways suspends flights, implements leave without pay|Woman questioned over alleged misinformation on COVID-19|FCCC urges Fijians to stay calm|Fijians take precautionary measures|COVID-19: MOH ramp up contact tracing|Fijians warned to adhere to restrictions|COVID-19 business plan is essential|MOH prioritizes contact tracing for COVID-19|Police warn against COVID-19 misinformation|Five checkpoints established to monitor movement in Lautoka|
Fiji Stories World Stories

News

Heavy rain warning remains in force

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 22, 2020 12:45 pm
A heavy rain warning remains in force for Fiji.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain continues to affect the country.

A moist north to northeast wind flow prevails over the group.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians can expect periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas of Tuva, Nadi, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki catchment.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.