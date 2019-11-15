Home

News

Heavy rain warning remains in force

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
January 4, 2021 9:15 am
A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji. [File Photo]

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says an active trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the group.

Associated cloud and rain affects the country

Article continues after advertisement

Expect occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places.

There is also possible impact of flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas during persistent localised heavy falls.

Risk of flooding of small rivers, creeks and roads.

Poor visibility on roads in areas of heavy rain for motorists and reduced visibility at sea.

