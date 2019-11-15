A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji group.

The Fiji Met Office says a trough of low pressure lies just to the west of Fiji and is slowly moving eastwards towards the country.

Associated cloud and rain continues to affect the group. Rain is expected to gradually ease from the west later today.

Article continues after advertisement

Expect occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places.

Possible impacts include risk of flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas during persistent localised heavy falls.

The public is advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers, creeks and roads.