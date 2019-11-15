A heavy rain warning remains in force for the eastern half of Viti Levu and interior of the larger islands, northeastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau and Lomaiviti group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the group.

Associated cloud and rain affect the northern and eastern parts of Fiji.

For eastern half of Viti Levu and interior of the larger islands, northeastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau and Lomaiviti group: occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

Persistent localised heavy falls may lead to flash floods over low lying and flood-prone areas.

For the rest of Fiji, cloudy periods with afternoon or evening showers.

Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms expected.