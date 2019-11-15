A heavy rain warning remains in force for the eastern half of Viti Levu and interior parts of the larger islands, northeastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau and Lomaiviti group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji.

Associated cloud and rain affects the northern and eastern part of the group and expected to spread to the rest of the group from later tonight.

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas of the eastern half of Viti Levu and low lying areas in the southern half of Vanua Levu – areas along Dreketi, Bua, Daria, Dawara to Bagata

For eastern half of Viti Levu and interior parts of the other larger islands, northeastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau and Lomaiviti group – occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms.

Persistent localized heavy falls may lead to flash floods over low lying and flood-prone areas.

For the rest of Fiji, cloudy periods with afternoon or evening showers. Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms expected.