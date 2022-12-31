Flash flood alert remains

A flash flood alert and heavy rain warning remains in force for parts of the country.

The flash flood alert is for low-lying and flood-prone areas and areas close to small streams in Sigatoka, Momi, Nadi, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, and northern parts of Vanua Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says a flash flood warning remains in force for the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas within Penang and Nakauvadra River.

Article continues after advertisement

A heavy rain warning remains for the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, the interior and western parts of Viti Levu, including greater Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, and Rakiraki area, and the interior and northern parts of Vanua Levu, including northern Bua, Macuata,Cikobia, Qelelevu Kadavu, Lau, and Lomaiviti group.

The rest of the Fiji group is still under a heavy rain alert.

According to the weather office, an active trough of low pressure is slowly moving west of Fiji.

The associated rain bands are still affecting the Fiji group.