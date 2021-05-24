A trough of low pressure remains in place over the group.

Associated clouds and rain are expected to affect the country until Thursday.

People should expect heavy rain to gradually ease over most places by later this week.

The Nadi Weather Office says rain has been falling for the last couple of days, and with already saturated soil, the risk of landslides, river flooding, and flash flooding of low-lying areas remains.

Motorists are also warned of poor visibility on roads in areas of heavy rain.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Northern and Western Viti Levu, the Western Interior of Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group.

A flood warning remains in force for low-lying areas.

At midday today, two tropical disturbances were detected within the Nadi Area of Responsibility.

However, the Nadi Weather Office stated that it does not pose a direct threat to Fiji.