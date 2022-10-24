Heavy rain warning issued

[File Photo]

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain warning for the whole Fiji Group.

This is due to an extensive area of cloud and rain approaching the group from the West and is expected to affect the country from tomorrow until Thursday.

A statement issued by the weather office states that for today, occasional rain is expected in the greater Central Division, including Tailevu and Naitasiri, Serua, Namosi, Sigatoka to Korolevu, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Cakaudrove and parts of Bua.

Article continues after advertisement

However, afternoon and evening showers are expected for the rest of the group, as well as rain and thunderstorms are anticipated over most places from tomorrow.

Meteorologist Vinal Prakash earlier stated that based on their forecast, the heavy rain is expected to ease over the group from Thursday.

“We have a weak trough of low pressure affecting the Eastern Part of the country and with that, we have strong wind over waters and we expect strong wind over land areas of small islands – the Lomaiviti Group, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands. We have a trough of low system which is expected to approach the group from West.”

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Yasawa Group, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

The weather office states winds of this strength can break tree branches and weak and unshielded structures like temporary sheds and tents in exposed communities.

The office will continue to monitor this weather event and update warnings and forecasts accordingly.