Heavy rain alert in place for Western half of Viti Levu

Severe Tropical Cyclone Harold is expected to pass to the South of the Fiji group on Wednesday.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says TC Harold was located about 1190km West of Nadi at 9 this morning.

This is expected to affect the country from later tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert is in force for the Western half of Viti Levu, Yasawa and the Mamanuca group, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands including the Southern Lau group.

Cloudy periods with some showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms are expected later today.

