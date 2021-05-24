Heavy rain warning in force for parts of Fiji

Fijians are being reminded to be vigilant and to take precautionary measures in light of the current weather conditions.

This as a heavy rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau group and Lomaiviti group.

The National Disaster Management Office says people in flood-prone areas in Vanua Levu are to watch for rapidly rising water in the event continuous rainfall causes flooding.

Roads closed in Bulileka, Labasa

NDMO stresses that parents should also ensure that children do not swim in flooded rivers or waters.

Motorists are also being advised to take caution as they can expect poor visibility on roads in areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

The NDMO says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Northern and Eastern parts of the country and will gradually spread to the rest of the group later today.

It adds a heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group while a flash flood alert if now in force for low-lying areas and flood-prone areas in Vanua Levu.