Heavy rain warning in force for parts of Fiji

Fijians can expect more rain in the coming days.

This is as there is a heavy rain warning that remains in force for the Northern Division, Northern Viti Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group.

The Nadi Weather Office says a heavy alert is also in force for the western interiors of Viti Levu and Kadavu.

It says this is due to a low-pressure system that remains slow moving just to the Northwest of the Fiji group.

People can expect associated clouds and rain to affect parts of the country.

The Nadi Weather Office says there will also be a risk of flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas during persistent localized heavy falls.