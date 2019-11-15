Home

Heavy rain warning for most of Fiji

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 28, 2020 11:05 am

A heavy rain warning remains in force for many parts of Fiji.

The Nadi Weather Office confirms the warning applies for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the Eastern and Western parts and the interior of Viti Levu and Kadavu.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

A trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji with associated cloud and rain continuing to affect the group.

Occasional rain and a few thunderstorms expected over Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti Group.

The eastern and western parts and the interior of Viti Levu and Kadavu.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.










