News

Heavy rain warning cancelled

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 11:25 am

A heavy rain warning previously in force for Sigatoka to Korolevu and coastal Serua to Namosi, Kadavu and Southern Lau group is now cancelled.

But the Nadi weather office says that a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the southwest of Viti Levu and gradually moving southeastwards from the group.

Associated cloud and rain continues to affect Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu division, Kadavu and the Lau group.

