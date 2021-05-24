Heavy rain warning cancelled

A heavy rain warning previously in force for Sigatoka to Korolevu and coastal Serua to Namosi, Kadavu and Southern Lau group is now cancelled.

But the Nadi weather office says that a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the southwest of Viti Levu and gradually moving southeastwards from the group.

Associated cloud and rain continues to affect Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu division, Kadavu and the Lau group.