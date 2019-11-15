Home

Heavy rain warning cancelled

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 7, 2020 12:40 pm
[File Photo]

The heavy rain warning that was previously in force for the Eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Lau Group has been cancelled.

The Fiji Met Office says the flash flood alert that was in force has also been cancelled.

The trough of low pressure which brought heavy rain over most parts of the country in the weekend now lies slow moving to the east of Fiji.

The trough is expected to gradually weaken and move away from the group from later today.

Occasional rain, heavy at times and few thunderstorms is expected over Lau and Lomaiviti group.

