Heavy rain to impact water supply in Tamavua

[Source: WAF/Twitter]

The Water Authority of Fiji says due to the continuous heavy rain, the Savura raw water intake is currently flooded with heavily turbid water.

It says this will most likely affect water supply in most parts of Tamavua.

WAF says the high silt content in the water is causing the frequent tripping of Savura raw water pumps, resulting in a reduced inflow to the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

It says while the team is on standby for the rain and flood event to subside to restore the pump, it is currently affecting water production levels.

WAF adds reservoir levels are currently healthy, however, due to the reduced production, reservoir levels will continue to recede.

Customers in Tamavua should expect to experience low pressure later today until further notice as the level reduces further.

Affected Areas:

• Nailuva

• Delainavesi

• Qauia Street

• Navikinikini Settlement

• Panaromic

• Uduya Point

• Waiqanake

• Osonabukete

• Beniveli

• Namadi Heights

• Elevated areas along Princess Road

• Upper Bureta

• Upper Samabula Area

• Pathik Crescent

• Mika Dreu

• Upper Tuisowaqa