Heavy rain to ease from tonight

Heavy rain which was experienced in most parts of the country over the past two days will gradually ease from tonight.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Meteorological Office, stating that the associated cloud and rain are drifting eastwards from the country.

Fiji Met Scientific Officer, Iosefo Cauravouvinaka however, says the associated cloud and rain will continue to affect parts of the country.

He adds the areas that will now experience light showers or cloudy periods includes Vanua Levu, Nausori, Tailevu, Naitasiri, Serua, Namosi, Lau, and the Lomaiviti group.

“For these areas, rain is expected to gradually ease from tonight. So tomorrow onwards, only the Eastern parts of Viti Levu and the Eastern Division continue to experience showers, while the Western and Vanua Levu will be generally cloudy and probably just light showers in the afternoon.”

Cauravouvinaka adds a strong wind warning remains in force for the Fiji waters.

He says the easterly wind is expected to ease later today to 15 to 20 knots, with moderate to rough seas.

The weather office continues to remind Fijians of the need to be vigilant as we are approaching the cyclone season.